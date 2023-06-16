News
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
A tweet by Bin Nahyan after meeting with Putin: "We discussed ways of cooperation between the UAE and Russia, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest and the importance of political solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. The UAE's approach is to build bridges of cooperation and dialogue with everyone to serve peace and prosperity in the world."
This tweet, written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, summarizes the peaceful Emirati diplomacy aimed at resolving the challenging Ukrainian crisis.
During their meeting, the two presidents discussed this issue, as their countries maintain close cooperation, mainly through the OPEC+ oil alliance.
Even tourism was present in the meeting, as noted by Bin Zayed, who highlighted the significant tourism development between the two countries. The UAE aims to surpass one million Russian tourists this year.
Furthermore, the UAE is one of the few countries that has maintained direct flights to Moscow since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, emphasized the strong cooperation between the two nations, stating that partnership bridges are being built and strengthened between the UAE and Russia. Putin described the UAE as a "very good partner," underlining the positive relations between the two countries.
During the meeting, Putin stated, "the relations between Russia and the UAE are exceptional and work in the interests of both parties."
The meeting between Putin and Bin Zayed took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where Putin delivered a speech in the presence of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Putin's speech focused on the international political and economic situation and the state of the Russian economy under sanctions, mentioning that Russia has been and will remain a player on the international stage.
