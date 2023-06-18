News
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18 | 09:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
Public sector employees, Lebanese University staff, and retirees eagerly anticipate Monday's session of the Parliament, wondering whether it will take place and if they will receive their salaries.
With the required quorum still undecided, alternative options to emergency legislation have been discussed in the past few hours in case the session cannot proceed due to a lack of quorum. But, so far, it appears that these alternatives are not feasible.
However, the caretaker government is not inclined to assume responsibility outside the legal framework at the bare minimum, and the Caretaker Minister of Finance is not willing to approve disbursements without any legal justification.
Specifically, government sources have clarified that any disbursement or opening of credits from outside the budget requires the approval of a law in Parliament granting the Ministry of Finance the authority to open credits for expenditure.
Therefore, there is no other option to secure salaries for the public sector except by convening a legislative session and approving a law to open credits. The crucial question remains: Will the Monday session be held, or will the quorum for an absolute majority be unavailable?
Moreover, will the quorum be secured with or without the attendance of the Free Patriotic Movement MPs?
In a meeting that may be held late on Sunday evening, the FPM will make a decisive stance regarding the necessity of the session's agenda.
Furthermore, the invitation to the session, scheduled for eleven o'clock on Monday morning, is still in effect, according to parliamentary sources.
As for the 65-member quorum, it remains undecided, according to the Parliament's sources.
Related Articles
Recommended For You
