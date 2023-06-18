Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

During a historic two-day visit, the first by a US Secretary of State in five years and the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since Joe Biden took office, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing amid a noticeable cooling in bilateral relations.



This visit had been previously postponed in February following an incident involving the flight of a Chinese spy balloon in US airspace.



So, what are the declared objectives of the visit between the world's two largest economies?



In a press conference before his departure to Beijing, Blinken stated that the trip has four main objectives:



- Establishing mechanisms for crisis management

- Promoting US interests and those of its allies

- Directly addressing relevant concerns

- Exploring potential areas of cooperation



However, multiple points of contention exist between the two powers engaged in fierce competition, ranging from the Taiwan crisis to Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea and the battle over semiconductor chips.



Undoubtedly, Taiwan represents the most delicate issue between both powers, and time is running out as next year marks the election deadline in both the United States and Taiwan. Furthermore, China considers Taiwan one of its provinces and aspires to forcibly reunify it if necessary.



Will the intense competition between Washington and Beijing transform into diplomacy and open direct lines of communication as Blinken hopes, or will the relationship remain governed by the tension that may take on other economic and political dimensions, especially in light of China's expansion in various arenas, including Africa and the Middle East?