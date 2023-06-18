Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment

Floods in Lagos, forest fires in the Mediterranean region, food insecurity in Madagascar, Hurricane "Ida," drought in Taiwan, and the eruption of Tongatapu volcano in the South Pacific – these are record-breaking natural disasters that occurred between 2021 and 2022. More than 10,000 people were killed, and the damages exceeded 300 billion dollars, according to a report by the United Nations.

From floods and heat waves to hurricanes and wildfires, these are caused by climate change, which is man-made and could have been avoided.

The problem is that the first victims of climate change are the impoverished countries, such as those in Africa and South America, despite being the least polluting. The primary cause of pollution is the carbon emissions from large factories in developed countries.

Thus, the primary responsibility falls on industrialized nations, such as the United States, European countries, China, and some Arab countries, which have failed to fulfill their commitments to provide funding and assistance to the affected countries.

However, Paris is hosting a summit titled "For a New Global Financial Pact" on the 22nd and 23rd of June. The summit aims to combat poverty and climate change. Some of the summit's goals include:

- Mobilizing funds for climate-vulnerable, developing countries

- Encouraging investment in environmentally friendly projects in emerging and developing nations

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the summit preparations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who will be one of the prominent attendees at the conference.

Representatives from 100 countries, including China, will also be present. But, Russia, the heads of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and other donor institutions will be absent.

Thus, countries are putting aside political differences and moving toward a common agenda for humanity, as planet Earth belongs to everyone.

However, in Lebanon, which is suffering from the effects of climate change and is vulnerable to heat waves, droughts, and forest fires, it's important to note that its emissions are low, accounting for only 0.3% of global emissions.

In Lebanon, up until today, investments in environmentally friendly projects are limited to individual initiatives from the private sector, particularly in the field of solar energy, as a means to compensate for the electricity crisis.

In this context, Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, stated that the ministry is enhancing the country's readiness to attract investments in climate change adaptation.

Within this framework, the ministry is establishing an investment fund for green projects, which will be launched during the United Nations Climate Change Conference later this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, the aim is to attract investments and financing in several sectors, including:

- Shared transportation sector to reduce pollution

- Solar and wind energy generation projects

- Tree planting, intelligent irrigation systems, and automated systems to prevent water wastage, among others

However, it seems that our journey ahead is long because a successful implementation requires a supportive environment, including financial, banking, and political stability.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Steps

Lebanon

EU

US

Lebanese

Climate

Climate Change

Environment

Investment

LBCI Next
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-16

European leaders host Musk, chase Tesla investment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-15

Lebanon and European officials hold talks on cooperation and sustainable development

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Death toll in Vietnam shootings climbs to nine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Swiss federal administration under cyberattack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More