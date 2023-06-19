News
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
2023-06-19
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian's plane is set to visit two countries: Oman and Qatar.
However, the significance of this plane landing in these nations goes beyond mere diplomatic visits. It relates to the pressing issues between Tehran and Washington, including Iran's frozen assets abroad, the release of American detainees in Iranian prisons, and the Iranian nuclear file.
Muscat and Doha are playing intermediary roles in easing tensions between Iran and the United States and facilitating communication between the two nations. Additionally, Oman also acts as a mediator between Iran and Egypt.
The timing of this visit is crucial, following a meeting in Qatar between the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the Governor of the Central Bank of Qatar last week.
Moreover, a day earlier, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri, met with his three European counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany in the United Arab Emirates to discuss various matters of mutual interest.
Before these two meetings, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman visited Tehran three weeks ago, where he met with senior Iranian officials amid reports of conveying a message from the United States.
Does Abdollahian carry an Iranian response to the American message?
In addition to all these meetings, this visit takes place when there is also talk of indirect US-Iranian discussions in Oman regarding the nuclear issue.
Could a breakthrough be approaching regarding the American detainees in Iran and the frozen Iranian funds abroad?
The recent statement by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who announced a few days ago that Iran and the United States are close to an agreement on a prisoner exchange, affirms Tehran's seriousness in reaching a nuclear deal.
