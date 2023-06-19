News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
Employees in the public sector, military personnel, and professors at the Lebanese University can now breathe a sigh of relief as they are guaranteed to receive their salaries before the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday.
The Parliament has approved a budget of approximately 37 billion Lebanese pounds, sufficient to cover these expenses until the end of 2023, following the depletion of allocated funds in the 2022 budget.
Seventy deputies were present during the session, representing various political factions such as Development and Liberation, Loyalty to the Resistance, the Independent National Bloc, the National Accord, the Democratic Gathering, Tachnag, and several independent MPs.
However, the quorum would not have been achieved without the decision of the Free Patriotic Movement to participate.
The opposition MPs, considering the session unconstitutional, were completely absent. Only one deputy from the Renewal and Reform bloc, Adib Abdel Massih, attended the session to affirm the legitimacy of the demands and left in line with his colleagues in the opposition.
The legislative half-hour session was marked by the political tensions prevailing in the arena, providing an opportunity to criticize the government's performance.
The FPM, which called on the opposition to expose the illegal government's actions, received a response from Change MPs.
However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri carefully managed the game between rejecting legislation during a presidential vacancy and legislating out of necessity.
When MP Alain Aoun objected to adding 4 billion pounds to the Ministry of Health's budget, which was proposed outside the limited agenda of the session in which the FPM participated, Berri decided to refer the proposed law to the joint committees and adjourn the session."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Public Sector
Employees
Salaries
Eid Al-Adha
Next
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
Will Public Sector Salaries Be Paid Before Eid Al-Adha?
0
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries
Lebanon News
04:12
Strong Lebanon Bloc to participate in legislative session, urging focus on public sector salaries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18
Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation
0
Variety and Tech
14:25
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
Variety and Tech
14:25
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms
0
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
2
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
3
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
4
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
6
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More