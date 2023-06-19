Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19 | 11:21
High views
2min
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha

Employees in the public sector, military personnel, and professors at the Lebanese University can now breathe a sigh of relief as they are guaranteed to receive their salaries before the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The Parliament has approved a budget of approximately 37 billion Lebanese pounds, sufficient to cover these expenses until the end of 2023, following the depletion of allocated funds in the 2022 budget.

Seventy deputies were present during the session, representing various political factions such as Development and Liberation, Loyalty to the Resistance, the Independent National Bloc, the National Accord, the Democratic Gathering, Tachnag, and several independent MPs. 

However, the quorum would not have been achieved without the decision of the Free Patriotic Movement to participate.

The opposition MPs, considering the session unconstitutional, were completely absent. Only one deputy from the Renewal and Reform bloc, Adib Abdel Massih, attended the session to affirm the legitimacy of the demands and left in line with his colleagues in the opposition.

The legislative half-hour session was marked by the political tensions prevailing in the arena, providing an opportunity to criticize the government's performance. 

The FPM, which called on the opposition to expose the illegal government's actions, received a response from Change MPs.

However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri carefully managed the game between rejecting legislation during a presidential vacancy and legislating out of necessity.

When MP Alain Aoun objected to adding 4 billion pounds to the Ministry of Health's budget, which was proposed outside the limited agenda of the session in which the FPM participated, Berri decided to refer the proposed law to the joint committees and adjourn the session."
 

