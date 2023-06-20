Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20 | 10:05
High views
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon&#39;s struggling agricultural sector
1min
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

Lebanese agricultural and food production is renowned for its high international quality standards.

While the sector has been actively marketed locally and internationally, similar to other productive sectors in Lebanon, it has faced setbacks due to the economic crisis and the closure of borders by countries restricting Lebanese exports.

After four years, Expo Qatar 2023 has emerged as a window of opportunity for revitalizing Lebanese production sectors and reclaiming their position in international markets, particularly in the Arab world.

However, the cumulative crises have caused agricultural exports to neighboring countries to decline by more than 50 percent. For Lebanese farmers, Expo Qatar presents a gateway to reintroduce agricultural and food products to various markets.

The opportunities presented by Qatar to Lebanon, including facilitation and participation without any financial or cost burden, almost led to a dispute between the Tourism Minister, who the Cabinet entrusted with overseeing Lebanon's participation in the exhibition, and the Economy and Agriculture Ministers, who objected to what they considered as exceeding their authorities.

Therefore, the issue was resolved when the Directors General of the Economy and Agriculture Ministries signed a participation contract for Lebanon in Expo Qatar 2023. Consequently, investment opportunities in the production sector have once again gained momentum.

