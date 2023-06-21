News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21 | 14:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria
The 20th round of the Astana talks, aimed at normalizing relations between Turkey and the Syrian regime under Russian mediation and securing Iran a position within this reconciliation process, began amidst Turkish airstrikes targeting northern Syria.
The meeting concluded with a final statement denouncing attempts to create a new reality on the ground, including illegitimate endeavors to solidify autonomous rule.
Thus, how will the efforts made in the Astana meetings to achieve a comprehensive settlement in Syria be affected? Especially after Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sousan confirmed that any tangible results in the Astana process should be based on Turkey's acknowledgment of withdrawing its forces from Syrian territory according to a clear timeline.
However, the final statement affirmed that the guarantor states, namely Russia, Turkey, and Iran, are committed to Syria's sovereignty, independence, and unity, and reject any illegal operations to seize Syrian oil.
In the meeting, in addition to the guarantor states and representatives of the Syrian regime and opposition, observers from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq participated.
Furthermore, the necessity of facilitating the safe return of refugees and displaced persons was emphasized, and the importance of international support for this step.
The guarantor countries agreed to hold the 21st international meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023, following the announcement by the Kazakhstani Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the 20th meeting would be the last.
Meanwhile, the Russian side asserted that the Astana formula is not tied to a specific location, and a new venue will be determined to continue the meetings on Syria.
But where will this new venue be? Could it be hosted by an Arab state, thus continuing the Arab-led path to resolving the Syrian crisis? The search for answers continues as regional tensions persist and diplomatic efforts forge ahead.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Turmoil
Turkish
Strikes
Astana
Meeting
Syria
Next
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Syria's military reinforcements: Halting terrorist expansion amidst Astana talks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Syria's military reinforcements: Halting terrorist expansion amidst Astana talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Turkey drone strikes kill 16 in Syria: monitor
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Turkey drone strikes kill 16 in Syria: monitor
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:35
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
News Bulletin Reports
16:35
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
0
News Bulletin Reports
16:21
Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness
News Bulletin Reports
16:21
Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
French lawyer calls for swift action in recovering Lebanon's stolen assets
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Pyongyang faked popular South Korean website to steal data: spy agency
0
Middle East News
2023-06-19
UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures
Middle East News
2023-06-19
UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures
0
Lebanon News
06:42
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
Lebanon News
06:42
MP Fouad Makhzoumi: I will congratulate any president who reaches the presidency
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Lebanon News
2023-06-10
Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
5
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
Lebanon News
10:27
Pierre El Daher, Chairman and CEO of LBCI, discusses media landscape of Lebanon and Arab World at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More