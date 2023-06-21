Turmoil and Turkish strikes overshadow the 20th Astana meeting in Syria

The 20th round of the Astana talks, aimed at normalizing relations between Turkey and the Syrian regime under Russian mediation and securing Iran a position within this reconciliation process, began amidst Turkish airstrikes targeting northern Syria.



The meeting concluded with a final statement denouncing attempts to create a new reality on the ground, including illegitimate endeavors to solidify autonomous rule.



Thus, how will the efforts made in the Astana meetings to achieve a comprehensive settlement in Syria be affected? Especially after Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sousan confirmed that any tangible results in the Astana process should be based on Turkey's acknowledgment of withdrawing its forces from Syrian territory according to a clear timeline.



However, the final statement affirmed that the guarantor states, namely Russia, Turkey, and Iran, are committed to Syria's sovereignty, independence, and unity, and reject any illegal operations to seize Syrian oil.



In the meeting, in addition to the guarantor states and representatives of the Syrian regime and opposition, observers from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq participated.



Furthermore, the necessity of facilitating the safe return of refugees and displaced persons was emphasized, and the importance of international support for this step.



The guarantor countries agreed to hold the 21st international meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023, following the announcement by the Kazakhstani Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the 20th meeting would be the last.



Meanwhile, the Russian side asserted that the Astana formula is not tied to a specific location, and a new venue will be determined to continue the meetings on Syria.



But where will this new venue be? Could it be hosted by an Arab state, thus continuing the Arab-led path to resolving the Syrian crisis? The search for answers continues as regional tensions persist and diplomatic efforts forge ahead.