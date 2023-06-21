Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour

Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General&#39;s Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, is currently on a diplomatic tour of the Gulf, having previously visited Qatar and Oman, with Kuwait as the third stop. Expected to conclude his journey in the United Arab Emirates, this marks Abdollahian's first visit to Kuwait since assuming office.

 

In his meeting with Kuwait's Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdollahian discussed regional and international developments, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

 

Interestingly, Abdollahian, before his arrival in Kuwait, expressed his approval from Oman of the United Nations Secretary-General's initiative for regional dialogue. The initiative proposes a meeting at the ministerial level of eight countries in the Arabian Gulf in New York.

 

According to Abdollahian, Iran, Oman, and Qatar are in agreement that this initiative could lead to cooperation between the eight countries in the Persian Gulf.

 

Additionally, Abdollahian expressed support for another initiative undertaken by the Sultan of Oman, aimed at enhancing cooperation, peace, and development in the region.

 

Iran's active diplomacy, from Doha to Muscat, has contributed to mediation in the dialogue between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program. As Abdollahian's shuttle diplomacy continues, observers are keenly watching for signs of breakthroughs in other strategic files.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

Kuwait

Gulf

UN

