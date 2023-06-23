Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23 | 12:19
High views
Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations
2min
Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations

UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed was seen driving a car with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, by his side. This marked the conclusion of Amir-Abdollahian's visit to the UAE, which served as his last stop following visits to Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

What will change after these Gulf-Iranian meetings?

Abdollahian's visits to Arab Gulf countries undoubtedly signify the opening of a new chapter in relations between Tehran and Gulf countries. Political analysts predict significant developments in the coming weeks on various fronts, including:

-       Release of Iranian funds frozen abroad
 
-       Release of American detainees in Tehran
 
-       The Iranian nuclear file
 
-       Acceleration of Yemen peace negotiations
 
 
All these anticipated breakthroughs follow discussions between senior Iranian negotiators and their European counterparts on the Iranian nuclear issue in Qatar.

Additionally, a meeting took place between Amir-Abdollahian and the chief negotiator of the Houthis, Mohammed Abdulsalam, in Oman.

Moreover, a tangible outcome of this Gulf-Iran rapprochement is establishing a forum for regional dialogue and cooperation among the Gulf-facing countries. It is expected that the first meeting of foreign ministers from neighboring countries of Iran, including Iraq, will be held in September.

Regarding the economic aspect, Amir-Abdollahian summarized it by stating, "we have good news for our dear people in the future."

This news pertains to enhancing trade between Iran and Gulf states and removing economic obstacles.

Ultimately, the key question arising from this Gulf-Iranian rapprochement is how the US administration, which imposes sanctions on Tehran, will respond to these developments.

