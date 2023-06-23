In a series of notable meetings on the agenda of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Beirut, one of the most significant encounters during the second day was a two-hour discussion with MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc.



According to sources close to Hezbollah, LBCI reported that the meeting with Raad concluded with the following outcomes.



There is no new French initiative and no definitive French decision to maintain the previous initiative. The French preference is to reach a consensus on a third candidate. This point has caused divergence between Hezbollah and the French, as the party remains committed to Sleiman Frangieh.



Apart from the meeting with Raad, it is clear that France views the Lebanese scene through a different lens after the June 14 session, which showed several potential candidates, including former Minister Ziad Baroud. This understanding is evident in the meeting held on Thursday evening between Jean-Yves Le Drian and Baroud, which lasted about 45 minutes and was followed by a dinner attended by former ministers Nassif Hitti and Marie-Claude Najm. The discussions were deep, and the French envoy was well aware that the internal situation was fundamentally "complicated."



Contrary to popular belief, sources indicate that France has not turned the page on Sleiman Frangieh but understands he is no longer the sole actor on the scene.



However, Le Drian did not discuss specific candidates with his visitors, as some options have not yet matured.



From his meetings, Le Drian concluded that he is concerned about time, which could further complicate matters, especially since the majority acknowledges the problem but does not offer solutions.



Consequently, the French initiative is focused on finding a unifying presidential profile capable of providing guarantees to both parties. As part of the French efforts, Le Drian may soon visit Riyadh to meet with Nizar Al-Aloula, an advisor to the Royal Court, to discuss the Lebanese file.



Le Drian's series of meetings at the Pine Residence continued for another hour, starting with an extended discussion with MP Michel Mouawad, followed by a meeting with the Renewal Bloc. During the meeting, MP Fouad Makhzoumi emphasized the need to adopt democratic practices and expedite the presidential election as soon as possible.



Moreover, Mouawad told Le Drian that resorting to force and electing a president by force would lead the country to separation, as it is impossible to equate Frangieh and Azour. Instead, Mouawad proposed that everyone engage in successive sessions to elect a president from among a basket of moderate candidates, including Azour.



The Kataeb Party delegation presented its approach to the presidential file, offering the French envoy a written roadmap to restore the state's sovereignty and implement the necessary reforms. The party hopes Lebanon's allies would use their relationships with Iran to lift their guardianship over Lebanon.



Le Drian's meetings also extended to six members of the Change MPs, who were invited to a luncheon. Each member presented their approach, and those who voted for Azour explained their reasons.



MP Halime Kaakour, who voted for Baroud, demanded a president independent of sectarian alignments, welcoming international cooperation and rejecting foreign interference.



At around 3 PM, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, arrived driving his car, accompanied by his son, MP Taymour Jumblatt. In their meeting, which lasted approximately one hour, Jumblatt stressed the importance of dialogue among the Lebanese and the need for consensus without discussing specific candidates.