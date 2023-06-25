Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-25 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

In the recent Brussels conference, the European Union hindered the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland with European assistance.

 

However, away from international obstacles, Lebanon is attempting to create a breakthrough that aligns with the return plan formulated by the Lebanese government.

 

As part of these efforts, Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Sharafdin visited Damascus on Saturday, where he met with the Syrian ministers of local administration and interior.

 

During the meeting, Sharafdin proposed the formation of a tripartite committee consisting of Lebanon, Syria, and the UNHCR, from which subcommittees would be established in Syrian villages.

 

The role of these committees is to monitor and document the return process, primarily to ensure a safe return and address any gaps, and secondly to end misinformation campaigns. Sharafdin reported that the Syrian side welcomed the idea.

 

According to the plan of the Ministry of the Displaced, the desired objective was to return 15,000 displaced individuals per month, while only 1,200 individuals were registered with their names in the past month.

 

In response, the Syrian side confirmed Syria's readiness to receive 180,000 displaced individuals per month, providing suitable housing, and having 480 shelter centers across Syria.

 

The issue of repatriating Syrian prisoners in Lebanon to complete their sentences in their home country was also discussed during the meeting with the Syrian Minister of Interior.

 

Sharafdin mentioned a list of 250 convicted individuals who expressed their desire for repatriation.

 

The Syrian Minister of Interior promised to raise the matter with the relevant authorities as it requires a presidential decision.

 

It should be noted that the safe return plan formulated by the government stipulates the creation of lists of individuals willing to return and sharing of their data with the Syrian government.

 

Individuals wanted for criminal offenses or military service will decide for themselves. However, political refugees will not be returned.

 

Apart from that, Lebanon will not stand idly waiting for the decision of the international community, according to ministry sources.

 

The government's Security Committee oversees the issue and intends to visit Damascus.

 

The timing of the visit depends on two factors: reviewing the outcomes of Sharafdin's visit and being informed of the results reached by the Arab Six-Party Committee, upon which appropriate actions will be taken.

 
 
 

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Refugees

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-20

MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23

Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris: Macron's vision for poverty and climate change

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23

Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Ukraine's long battle for Bakhmut takes toll on German gun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

MP Halime Kaakour rejects internal interference in Lebanese elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

MP Jumblatt elected as PSP head by acclamation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:10

Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Patriarch Rai: Lebanon is disintegrating due to stubbornness of some politicians

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

LBCI
Middle East News
06:36

Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

MP George Okais to LBCI: What is happening in Lebanon is a real coup against the constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More