News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26 | 11:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
When mentioning the name "Pablo Escobar," we refer to the world's biggest and most influential drug dealer.
From Mexico on the US border to Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil, large organized gangs operate in the drug trade, exporting their illicit goods to countries like the United States, Europe, and beyond.
This global scourge has prompted nations worldwide to be on high alert, including Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, which has become a major regional destination for drugs following the outbreak of the Syrian war.
Periodically, the Kingdom apprehends drug dealers, with the latest arrest being a person in the province of "Duba" for trafficking cannabis and methamphetamine.
Alongside the external war on drugs, an internal battle led by authorities within countries serves as transit points for drug exports. For example, in Lebanon, authorities have dismantled multiple drug trafficking networks and thwarted numerous smuggling operations at the airport.
However, Lebanon's Prime Minister has previously stated that Lebanon is not a source of any drugs to Arab or international countries.
Similarly, the Syrian government is trying to fulfill its commitment to dismantle drug smuggling networks, as this issue was one of the critical conditions for restoring relations with Arab countries.
Nonetheless, days after Syria's return to the Arab League, the notorious drug dealer Mar'i Al-Ramthan was killed in an airstrike in southern Syria, attributed to Jordan.
Therefore, the war against drugs continues on a global and regional scale and will not cease until the devastating effects of this dangerous menace, which threatens the future of youth and nations, are mitigated.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Narcotics
Borders
Inside
Dark
Drug
Smuggling
Trafficking
Next
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-25
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-25
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
0
World News
2023-06-20
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
World News
2023-06-20
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
0
World News
13:59
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
World News
13:59
Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
2
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
4
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
5
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
8
Lebanon News
05:38
Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return
Lebanon News
05:38
Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More