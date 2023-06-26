Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

When mentioning the name "Pablo Escobar," we refer to the world's biggest and most influential drug dealer.



From Mexico on the US border to Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil, large organized gangs operate in the drug trade, exporting their illicit goods to countries like the United States, Europe, and beyond.



This global scourge has prompted nations worldwide to be on high alert, including Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, which has become a major regional destination for drugs following the outbreak of the Syrian war.



Periodically, the Kingdom apprehends drug dealers, with the latest arrest being a person in the province of "Duba" for trafficking cannabis and methamphetamine.



Alongside the external war on drugs, an internal battle led by authorities within countries serves as transit points for drug exports. For example, in Lebanon, authorities have dismantled multiple drug trafficking networks and thwarted numerous smuggling operations at the airport.



However, Lebanon's Prime Minister has previously stated that Lebanon is not a source of any drugs to Arab or international countries.



Similarly, the Syrian government is trying to fulfill its commitment to dismantle drug smuggling networks, as this issue was one of the critical conditions for restoring relations with Arab countries.



Nonetheless, days after Syria's return to the Arab League, the notorious drug dealer Mar'i Al-Ramthan was killed in an airstrike in southern Syria, attributed to Jordan.



Therefore, the war against drugs continues on a global and regional scale and will not cease until the devastating effects of this dangerous menace, which threatens the future of youth and nations, are mitigated.