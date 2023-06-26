Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

When mentioning the name "Pablo Escobar," we refer to the world's biggest and most influential drug dealer.

From Mexico on the US border to Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil, large organized gangs operate in the drug trade, exporting their illicit goods to countries like the United States, Europe, and beyond. 

This global scourge has prompted nations worldwide to be on high alert, including Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, which has become a major regional destination for drugs following the outbreak of the Syrian war.

Periodically, the Kingdom apprehends drug dealers, with the latest arrest being a person in the province of "Duba" for trafficking cannabis and methamphetamine. 

Alongside the external war on drugs, an internal battle led by authorities within countries serves as transit points for drug exports. For example, in Lebanon, authorities have dismantled multiple drug trafficking networks and thwarted numerous smuggling operations at the airport.

However, Lebanon's Prime Minister has previously stated that Lebanon is not a source of any drugs to Arab or international countries. 

Similarly, the Syrian government is trying to fulfill its commitment to dismantle drug smuggling networks, as this issue was one of the critical conditions for restoring relations with Arab countries. 

Nonetheless, days after Syria's return to the Arab League, the notorious drug dealer Mar'i Al-Ramthan was killed in an airstrike in southern Syria, attributed to Jordan.

Therefore, the war against drugs continues on a global and regional scale and will not cease until the devastating effects of this dangerous menace, which threatens the future of youth and nations, are mitigated.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Narcotics

Borders

Inside

Dark

Drug

Smuggling

Trafficking

LBCI Next
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11

The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-25

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups

LBCI
World News
13:59

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More