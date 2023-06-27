Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

2min
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

Eleventh meeting of the Law Enforcement Coordination Group focuses on countering Hezbollah's global terrorist, financial, and procurement networks

The US Departments of State and Justice convened the Law Enforcement Coordination Group (LECG) on June 22-23 at Europol's Headquarters in The Hague. This was the 11th meeting of the LEG, which focuses on countering Hezbollah's global terrorist, financial, and procurement networks. More than 35 governments across the Middle East, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Indo-Pacific, and North America participated in this session, along with INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law.

Participants discussed how Hezbollah's global terrorist plotting, financial schemes, and weapons procurement have evolved since the last global LECG meeting in 2022. LECG members also discussed how Hezbollah operates across various regions and what types of law enforcement or financial tools are most effective in countering Hezbollah operations within their territory.

The LECG also featured case studies on Hezbollah's recent terrorist and illicit activities, and governmental actions to disrupt these schemes. Case studies included: Hezbollah's oil smuggling networks; al Qard al-Hassan, a major Hezbollah-linked financial institution; Hezbollah financier Nazem Ahmad; and several recent US and international prosecutions of Hezbollah members.

Officials from the US Departments of the Treasury and Homeland Security, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, also participated in this meeting. The LECG will convene again in 2024.
 

