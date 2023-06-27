The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis

The Jordanian initiative to address the Syrian crisis, published by the Saudi Arabian magazine "Majalla," includes a provision for Iran's withdrawal from Syria. The initiative adopts a step-by-step approach consisting of three stages: humanitarian, military-security, and political.



On the humanitarian front, Damascus is expected to grant relevant United Nations entities the right to access all government-controlled areas and facilitate humanitarian assistance. In return, investments will be made in needy regions of Syria, including those under the control of the Syrian government.



Regarding the issue of the displaced, the Syrian government is required to develop a plan to facilitate a voluntary return under the supervision of the United Nations. The plan would also involve the rule of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to monitor the situation after the return.



Additionally, President Assad is expected to issue a decree ensuring the safety and security of the returnees. In return, donors would invest in areas where refugees are expected to return.



The military-security stage entails a comprehensive ceasefire agreement and ceasing all military operations across Syrian territory. It also includes a freeze on military recruitment for at least one year and a reduction in security checkpoints in agreed-upon civilian areas. This stage also addresses the presence of Iran in Syria and the security concerns of neighboring countries, particularly regarding border security.



Furthermore, steps will be taken to dismantle drug smuggling networks.



In exchange, the authors of the Jordanian initiative commit to inviting and urging all Syrian parties, including those in control of northeastern Syria, to implement a ceasefire.



Politically, the third stage involves engaging in reconciliation with the opposition and various components of Syrian society, as well as agreeing to hold elections under the supervision of the United Nations. As a reciprocal measure, there would be a gradual easing of sanctions on Syria, ultimately lifting them from public institutions, including the central bank, government entities, and officials.



Although the initiative does not specify a specific timeline for implementation, it would result in the withdrawal of all Iranian military and security assets from Syria in exchange for the withdrawal of all foreign forces.