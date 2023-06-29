News
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29 | 11:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
The initial report of the financial forensic audit on Banque du Liban (BDL) is still in the possession of the Finance Ministry, awaiting further action.
The Central Bank Governor has received a copy of the report as the primary recipient and is responsible for providing responses through the Finance Ministry to Alvarez & Marshall, the auditing company engaged for this purpose.
This process is being carried out under the contractual agreement signed with the auditing firm. While a copy of the report is expected to be delivered to the government, another will be sent to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
In this phase, there is no indication that the report will be made public.
However, the Finance Ministry eagerly anticipates the final report to proceed with the necessary actions and reforms.
Failure to publish the report and address its findings could jeopardize the anticipated agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The forensic audit and its implementation are essential requirements set by the IMF, and non-compliance would not only hinder the agreement but also impact potential investments and aid.
The question arises whether some parties might exploit the contents of the report as a means to undermine the agreement with the IMF. Once released, the full implications and consequences of the report are yet to be seen.
Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-27
MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
3
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
5
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
8
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
