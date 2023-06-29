Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history

2023-06-29 | 11:26
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
1min
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history

Despite the damage it suffered in the August 4th explosion, the architectural beauty of Sursok Palace still captivates visitors.

This historic landmark, constructed in 1860, remains an integral part of Beirut's architectural and cultural heritage.

However, sufficient funds for its complete restoration after the port blast have not been secured yet.

In hopes of attracting donors to aid in the palace's restoration, it has opened its doors to art exhibitions that have the potential to transform it into an accessible cultural space for all gradually.

One of these exhibitions, supported by UNESCO and the Swiss Embassy, showcases the works of 25 art students from the Lebanese University (LU), the American University of Beirut (AUB), and Balamand University. Their artworks express their relationship with Beirut.

The artworks range from depicting the warmth of a nurturing city to transcending the pain of destruction through sincere and youthful artistic expressions.

The exhibition, running until July 1, creates a fusion of art and stone, highlighting the aesthetic appeal of Lebanon's ancient architectural heritage and emphasizing the need for its preservation.

