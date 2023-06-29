Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

It has been a week since the Cabinet decided to cancel Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams, but Education Minister Abbas Halabi has yet to determine the method for student promotion.



The three options under consideration are distributing attestations, relying on school grades, or conducting a national exam administered by the Ministry with its own set of questions.



Among the three proposed options, the preference leans toward issuing attestations. However, strict guidelines will be implemented to prevent mass promotion.



Halabi firmly asserts that the official exams for the Baccalaureate certificate will proceed as scheduled.



"I have confirmation from Prime Minister Mikati," Halabi stated.



Preparations for the Baccalaureate certificate exams are well underway. Approximately 12,000 teachers have registered to supervise the exams, with over 2,200 general supervisors assigned.



More than 400 centers have been selected, each with its head supervisor. The Ministry assures that electricity, internet access, and security measures are guaranteed for the exam centers.



How can all these preparations be accomplished for the Baccalaureate certificate exams while it is deemed impossible for the Brevet exams?