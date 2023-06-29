Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

It has been a week since the Cabinet decided to cancel Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) exams, but Education Minister Abbas Halabi has yet to determine the method for student promotion.

The three options under consideration are distributing attestations, relying on school grades, or conducting a national exam administered by the Ministry with its own set of questions.

Among the three proposed options, the preference leans toward issuing attestations. However, strict guidelines will be implemented to prevent mass promotion.

Halabi firmly asserts that the official exams for the Baccalaureate certificate will proceed as scheduled.

"I have confirmation from Prime Minister Mikati," Halabi stated.

Preparations for the Baccalaureate certificate exams are well underway. Approximately 12,000 teachers have registered to supervise the exams, with over 2,200 general supervisors assigned.

More than 400 centers have been selected, each with its head supervisor. The Ministry assures that electricity, internet access, and security measures are guaranteed for the exam centers.

How can all these preparations be accomplished for the Baccalaureate certificate exams while it is deemed impossible for the Brevet exams?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Baccalaureate

Brevet

Official

Exams

Proceed

Cancel

Intermediate

Certificate

Lebanon

LBCI Next
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Father Youssef Nasr to LBCI: Academic results are best in this stage after canceling official Brevet exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

Father Nasr to LBCI: What are real motives behind canceling Brevet exams?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23

Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:14

Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More