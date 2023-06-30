Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action

Under the auspices of the United Nations, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was established to uncover the fate and whereabouts of all those who have gone missing.



The decision expressed deep concern that after 12 years of conflict and violence in Syria, there has been little progress in alleviating the suffering of families by answering questions regarding the fate of the missing individuals, estimated to be around 100,000 by non-governmental organizations.



The text does not specify the working methods of this commission, which the Secretary-General of the United Nations will have to develop its framework within 80 days in collaboration with the High Commissioner for Human Rights.



This decision received the approval of 83 countries, while 11 countries objected to it, and 62 countries abstained from voting.



In addition to Syria, the countries that objected were Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and China.



Lebanon stood alongside the countries that abstained from voting, expressing solidarity with most Arab countries.



Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, and Bahrain abstained from voting, even though these countries had previously agreed to Syria's return to the Arab League and had begun the process of normalization and restoration of diplomatic relations with it.



On the other hand, Qatar and Kuwait voted in favor of establishing the commission.