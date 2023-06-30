News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-30 | 10:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
Under the auspices of the United Nations, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria was established to uncover the fate and whereabouts of all those who have gone missing.
The decision expressed deep concern that after 12 years of conflict and violence in Syria, there has been little progress in alleviating the suffering of families by answering questions regarding the fate of the missing individuals, estimated to be around 100,000 by non-governmental organizations.
The text does not specify the working methods of this commission, which the Secretary-General of the United Nations will have to develop its framework within 80 days in collaboration with the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
This decision received the approval of 83 countries, while 11 countries objected to it, and 62 countries abstained from voting.
In addition to Syria, the countries that objected were Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and China.
Lebanon stood alongside the countries that abstained from voting, expressing solidarity with most Arab countries.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, and Bahrain abstained from voting, even though these countries had previously agreed to Syria's return to the Arab League and had begun the process of normalization and restoration of diplomatic relations with it.
On the other hand, Qatar and Kuwait voted in favor of establishing the commission.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
World News
Middle East News
Concern
Fate
Persons
Syria
Syrian
UN
Next
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
2023-06-29
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon public sector struggling harder amid economic meltdown
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon public sector struggling harder amid economic meltdown
0
World News
2023-06-27
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News
2023-06-27
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
0
Sports News
2023-06-22
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Sports News
2023-06-22
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
2
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
3
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
4
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
6
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
7
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
8
World News
02:04
France arrests 667 people in night of 'rare violence': interior minister
World News
02:04
France arrests 667 people in night of 'rare violence': interior minister
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More