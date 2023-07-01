Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

2023-07-01 | 09:50
Blazing a Trail: Sam&#39;s vision comes to life in Mtein&#39;s nature reserve
1min
Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

The first trail Opens in Horsh El-Dayaa Nature Reserve in Mtein: Sam's Trail.

Sam Hjeiban, a young man whose dreams were big in preserving his hometown's Mtein Nature Reserve, has successfully inaugurated the first trail in the area, named "Sam's Trail."

Like dozens of others nestled between the mountains and valleys of Lebanon, this trail serves as a destination for hiking enthusiasts from Lebanon and around the world.

One of the few advantages of the severe economic crisis is that it has shifted people's focus from traveling for tourism purposes to exploring domestic tourism, specifically hiking.

This activity allows us to discover Lebanon's natural wonders, boosts tourism, and offers numerous health and environmental benefits.

This sport is evolving today, and there is even a specialized university diploma titled "Mountain Guides and Outdoor Sports."

This diploma aims to train professionals who can organize and lead such activities, aiming to prevent injuries resulting from random practices while preserving the hiking trails and the surrounding environment.

This diploma also opens up new job opportunities, as within just one year, interested individuals can obtain the necessary certification to organize trips for enthusiasts of this wonderful sport.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
