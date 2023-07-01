Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

Once again, the relationship between the people of Bcharre and Donieh takes center stage.

A week after the incident of shooting at several shepherds, resulting in the death of livestock in the same location, the body of a young man identified only by his initials as H.T. was found dead on Saturday morning in the area of Al-Shihin, in the vicinity of Qornet al-Sawda.

According to security information, a group of young men headed through Dinnieh to the area on Friday night.

They opened fire on several young men who were present there, and the latter retaliated, resulting in the killing of the young man H.T.

Following the news spread, army helicopters searched the mountainous area extending between Al-Qornet al-Sawda, Bcharre, and Donieh in search of the perpetrators.

The army also closed the entrances to Qornet al-Sawda through Donieh, specifically in Baaksafrin.

It is worth mentioning that the dispute between the Donieh and Bcharre regions is familiar and stems from disagreements over properties and the sharing of water from Qornet al-Sawda.