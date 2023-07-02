News
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
In an effort to enhance security in the three largest cities of Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, specialized elite units, armored vehicles, and helicopters have been deployed.
Over 2,000 individuals were arrested for the fifth consecutive night of violent incidents. These measures may have contributed to a decline in rioting across France on Saturday night following the funeral of the young man, Nael, whose death at the hands of the police ignited widespread clashes throughout the country.
The latest clashes occurred when protesters attacked a mayor's residence in a city south of Paris, pursuing his family members with fireworks and causing injuries to his wife.
Facing another major internal crisis within a few months, following extensive protests against his pension reform plan, French President Emmanuel Macron canceled his planned visit to Germany, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday. He also shortened his participation in an EU summit hosted in Brussels on Friday.
The rioting that followed Nael's killing has impacted the country's tourism season, leading to the cancellation of several celebrations and events, including two concerts by singer Mylène Farmer scheduled to take place at the Stade de France on Friday and Saturday.
Although the intensity of violence has diminished, it remains a looming threat as long as French authorities leave the underlying causes of the unrest unaddressed.
These causes range from social tensions to the economic divide between classes and extend to the ongoing old-new immigration crisis in France.
