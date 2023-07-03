Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berlin&#39;s call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

A parliamentary delegation representing the Lebanese opposition has arrived in Berlin, marking its fifth visit to international capitals following Stockholm, Brussels, Washington, and Paris.

The delegation aims to present the repercussions of the Lebanese crisis on both the political and economic levels while discussing possible assistance measures from these countries to overcome the ongoing crisis.

The visit to Germany, attended by MP Fouad Makhzoumi along with deputies from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, Democratic Gathering, Renewal, and Change MPs, commenced with a meeting with Henning Speck, the foreign policy officer of the parliamentary alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Socialist Union.

Speck, who primarily listened to the delegation members' explanations about the political and economic crises, made it clear that he holds Hezbollah and its allies responsible for Lebanon's current state. He also highlighted the importance of electing a president, implementing reforms, and finalizing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During their discussion with officials from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, political and economic topics echoed those of previous meetings. It became evident that the foundation officials were well aware of the Lebanese reality and the risks surrounding it, stressing the need for radical measures to be taken beginning with the election of a president.

In Germany, the Lebanese file holds significant importance, with Germans closely monitoring the actions of the French in this regard and having several observations regarding their performance.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Berlin

Call

Action

Lebanese

Opposition

Delegation

Meet

German

Official

Address

Ongoing

Crisis

Germany

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Delegation of opposition MPs meets with French Foreign Ministry officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02

Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More