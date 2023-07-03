News
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03 | 11:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
A parliamentary delegation representing the Lebanese opposition has arrived in Berlin, marking its fifth visit to international capitals following Stockholm, Brussels, Washington, and Paris.
The delegation aims to present the repercussions of the Lebanese crisis on both the political and economic levels while discussing possible assistance measures from these countries to overcome the ongoing crisis.
The visit to Germany, attended by MP Fouad Makhzoumi along with deputies from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, Democratic Gathering, Renewal, and Change MPs, commenced with a meeting with Henning Speck, the foreign policy officer of the parliamentary alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Socialist Union.
Speck, who primarily listened to the delegation members' explanations about the political and economic crises, made it clear that he holds Hezbollah and its allies responsible for Lebanon's current state. He also highlighted the importance of electing a president, implementing reforms, and finalizing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
During their discussion with officials from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, political and economic topics echoed those of previous meetings. It became evident that the foundation officials were well aware of the Lebanese reality and the risks surrounding it, stressing the need for radical measures to be taken beginning with the election of a president.
In Germany, the Lebanese file holds significant importance, with Germans closely monitoring the actions of the French in this regard and having several observations regarding their performance.
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
4
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
7
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
8
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
