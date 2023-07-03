Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions

2023-07-03 | 12:11
Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions
Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions

Since last Wednesday, shop owners can hardly sleep at night. They have been living in constant anxiety about the fate of their shops and businesses after the riots sparked by the police shooting of teenager Nael last Tuesday.

Despite decreased clashes since Sunday night, their worries are far from dispelled. Security forces arrested 157 individuals, compared to nearly 400 the preceding night.

The reduction in street violence in France comes amidst movements by residents of affected cities and towns, such as Val-de-Marne, who have organized marches in an attempt to defuse tension on the streets.

Six days into the outbreak of riots, the French police have apprehended approximately 3,200 individuals, according to the Interior Minister.

It is worth noting that 60 percent of those arrested have no criminal records, and the average age of detainees is 17. Regarding the extent of material damage, around 1,000 buildings have been burned or damaged, more than 5,600 cars have been vandalized, and approximately 250 police stations have been targeted.

These acts of violence have also exerted political pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron, whose popularity has declined since the protests against pension reforms erupted months ago, according to a survey conducted by the opinion and marketing research institute, "IFOP."

World News

Updates

French

Riots

Arrests

Surge

Street

Tensions

France

