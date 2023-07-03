Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03 | 12:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

Since Monday, Jenin City and its refugee camp have become the focus of a major Israeli military operation involving both air and ground forces.

Israel is trying to infiltrate the city through an operation code-named "House and Garden," which involves over 1,000 soldiers, many military vehicles, and warplanes. According to the Israeli occupation forces, its objective is to "thwart the armed infrastructure of Palestinian factions and arrest their members" in the camp. The aggression is expected to last for 72 hours, as announced by the Israeli army.

Why such a robust strike on the area?

According to the Israeli army, Jenin and its camp have turned into what they describe as a significant hub of terrorism in recent years. One of the operation's goals is to take action against specific individuals and target the joint operations center, which serves as the command center for the "Jenin Brigade" of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement.

Jenin has long been a hotspot for clashes between Palestinians and Israel, with the latter intensifying its operations in the northern West Bank recently.

However, what is the stance of the Palestinian parties regarding the events in Jenin?

The Islamic Jihad movement states that all options to strike the enemy are open. Naturally, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions responds that it depends on the continuation of the aggression on Jenin and the behavior of Israel.

In response, the Jenin Brigade has downed two Israeli drones and detonated explosive devices in the vehicles that entered the camp on Monday.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Authority has condemned the operation as a war crime and called for urgent international action to halt the aggression.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Palestinian

Resistance

Israeli

Aggression

Showdown

Jenin

Military

Israel

Palestine

LBCI Next
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-09

Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-02

Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02

Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More