Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin

Since Monday, Jenin City and its refugee camp have become the focus of a major Israeli military operation involving both air and ground forces.



Israel is trying to infiltrate the city through an operation code-named "House and Garden," which involves over 1,000 soldiers, many military vehicles, and warplanes. According to the Israeli occupation forces, its objective is to "thwart the armed infrastructure of Palestinian factions and arrest their members" in the camp. The aggression is expected to last for 72 hours, as announced by the Israeli army.



Why such a robust strike on the area?



According to the Israeli army, Jenin and its camp have turned into what they describe as a significant hub of terrorism in recent years. One of the operation's goals is to take action against specific individuals and target the joint operations center, which serves as the command center for the "Jenin Brigade" of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement.



Jenin has long been a hotspot for clashes between Palestinians and Israel, with the latter intensifying its operations in the northern West Bank recently.



However, what is the stance of the Palestinian parties regarding the events in Jenin?



The Islamic Jihad movement states that all options to strike the enemy are open. Naturally, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions responds that it depends on the continuation of the aggression on Jenin and the behavior of Israel.



In response, the Jenin Brigade has downed two Israeli drones and detonated explosive devices in the vehicles that entered the camp on Monday.



On the other hand, the Palestinian Authority has condemned the operation as a war crime and called for urgent international action to halt the aggression.