News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03 | 12:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
In an effort to combat misinformation and ensure access to accurate and reliable information, the Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry has launched a new website, www.socialaffairs.gov.lb.
The website serves as the official source for all news and updates related to the ministry, countering the spread of false information.
Recently, misleading messages circulated through WhatsApp, falsely claiming that the government and the Social Affairs Ministry were providing new forms of assistance. The ministry took action by launching this website to address this deception and uphold citizens' right to accurate and precise information.
Moreover, the website aims to simplify the lives of people, particularly those who benefit from the ministry's services.
For instance, individuals can now easily locate the social centers that cater to their needs without requiring extensive inquiries or paperwork. By entering the center's category, type, province, and district, users can access the specific center details that fulfill their requirements.
Additionally, the website provides valuable information for individuals seeking various services the ministry offers, such as obtaining a personal disability card. The necessary eligibility criteria, required documents, and the process to initiate the application are now readily available.
Furthermore, citizens can address any complaints through the website's "Facing any issues?" section at the bottom of the page. By utilizing this feature, individuals can submit their complaints, and a team from the minister's office is expected to engage with them to resolve the issue promptly.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Social Affairs
Ministry
Launch
Official
Website
Accurate
Information
Service
Access
Lebanon
Next
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Day 6 updates on French riots: Arrests surge amidst street tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-02
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
4
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
7
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
8
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More