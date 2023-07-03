Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access

In an effort to combat misinformation and ensure access to accurate and reliable information, the Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry has launched a new website, www.socialaffairs.gov.lb.



The website serves as the official source for all news and updates related to the ministry, countering the spread of false information.



Recently, misleading messages circulated through WhatsApp, falsely claiming that the government and the Social Affairs Ministry were providing new forms of assistance. The ministry took action by launching this website to address this deception and uphold citizens' right to accurate and precise information.



Moreover, the website aims to simplify the lives of people, particularly those who benefit from the ministry's services.



For instance, individuals can now easily locate the social centers that cater to their needs without requiring extensive inquiries or paperwork. By entering the center's category, type, province, and district, users can access the specific center details that fulfill their requirements.



Additionally, the website provides valuable information for individuals seeking various services the ministry offers, such as obtaining a personal disability card. The necessary eligibility criteria, required documents, and the process to initiate the application are now readily available.



Furthermore, citizens can address any complaints through the website's "Facing any issues?" section at the bottom of the page. By utilizing this feature, individuals can submit their complaints, and a team from the minister's office is expected to engage with them to resolve the issue promptly.