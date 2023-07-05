News
Chaos in the beauty world: LBCI unveils the risks of unregulated cosmetic centers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-05 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Chaos in the beauty world: LBCI unveils the risks of unregulated cosmetic centers
Welcome to the chaos of the beauty world. You may have heard about random beauty centers offering treatments like Botox and fillers. To truly understand how they operate, join us as we explore one of these centers visited by the LBCI team.
The team requested an appointment for Botox while inquiring about safety standards. This information was relayed to the Ministry of Public Health, which took action before this report airing. The ministry's team captured what our cameras could not, documenting the situation.
The center was operating and conducting treatments even before obtaining a license. Its owners justified their actions to the ministry by claiming that the specialist doctor, who should have the license obtained in his name, is currently outside Lebanon.
No specialized doctor or even a full-time physician is present at the center to oversee all cases. Furthermore, the doctor administering Botox injections is registered with the Lebanese Order of Physicians as a general practitioner and has received training in cosmetic medicine.
However, according to the law, the doctor should be a specialist in otolaryngology, dermatology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, or maxillofacial surgery.
As a result, the ministry gave the center a one-day deadline to cease operations until the licensing process is completed, warning that failure to comply would result in official closure.
Over two days, the LBCI team visited various areas, documenting the chaos in beauty salons. Estheticians who introduced themselves as cosmetic specialists injected "cheap" Botox and fillers without medical supervision.
Perhaps unbeknownst to women seeking beauty enhancements, counterfeit medications are circulating in the market under the names of licensed drugs and other unreliable products, notably from Korea and China. The consequences of using such counterfeit products can be disfigurement.
Ladies, it is crucial to remember that cosmetic procedures are a medical practice, not a hobby. They require specialized professionals and carefully regulated medications. Beware of imitation, as regret will be useless once a mistake occurs.
