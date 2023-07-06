The competition between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has entered a new phase, with the rapidly changing world of social media at the forefront.



While Chinese attempts to advance in the world of social media through apps like TikTok persist, American companies continue to dominate the virtual space related to politics and news dissemination.



The latest battle revolves around the political divide within the United States. Zuckerberg and his company META, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, have launched the application "Threads" as a direct competitor to Elon Musk's Twitter, which he acquired at the end of 2022.



After Musk acquired Twitter, he began loosening the site's restrictions on news publishing, which the previous administration deemed false or misleading. This resulted in reinstating accounts blocked by the previous Twitter administration, including the account of former President Trump.



Additionally, accounts of right-wing extremists who supported the events of January 6, when Trump refused to hand over power, and promoters of conspiracy theories against COVID-19 vaccinations, were also allowed back.



In a tweet, Musk appealed to independent-minded voters, stating, "shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic." This public endorsement of the Republican Party came on the eve of the US midterm elections.



On the other hand, despite occasional criticism from Democratic leaders regarding privacy policies, Meta's websites, and despite Zuckerberg's insistence that he does not align with either party, leaked information suggested that he had supported election campaigns affiliated with Democrats in recent years.



Notably, some of the earliest joiners of the new Threads application were Democratic figures like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



With a 3 percent increase in Meta's stock value at the close of the US stock market on Wednesday and over 10 million users joining in less than 7 hours, the battle between Meta and Threads unfolds while Twitter boasts approximately 400 million users. Zuckerberg anticipates reaching over a billion users soon.



In this new clash between Democrats and Republicans, two birds are now trapped in separate cages.



Which bird will emerge victorious after the storm of confrontation between Meta and Threads?