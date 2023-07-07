US Treasury Secretary Yellen seeks to ease trade tensions on visit to Beijing

US Treasury Secretary Yellen seeks to ease trade tensions on visit to Beijing
US Treasury Secretary Yellen seeks to ease trade tensions on visit to Beijing

What is the purpose of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing?

During her four-day visit, Yellen is scheduled to meet with senior Chinese officials, including the Prime Minister, in an attempt to calm the escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

These US-China meetings come just days after the Chinese Commerce Ministry imposed restrictions on exporting essential metals used in semiconductor manufacturing to the United States and the European Union. This move was in response to recent actions by the US administration, which barred China's access to advanced American technology.

According to observers, Yellen's visit seeks to convince Chinese officials that these recent US economic measures are intended to safeguard American national security interests rather than harm the Chinese economy.

In addition, Yellen has emphasized her desire for fair economic competition that benefits American workers and companies, as well as cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Despite the economic tensions between the two countries, Yellen stated that the United States does not seek a complete separation between the Chinese and American economies.

Ultimately, the question remains whether US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen can thaw the ice of tension with China, a formidable economic rival.

