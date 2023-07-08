News
Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-08 | 10:56
Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence
Our country is rich with red gold from the Bekaa to the North and throughout Lebanon.
We have vineyards in the beautiful Bekaa region, Zahle, which extend to the charming North.
These vineyards are like mines for us, as grape berries have produced the finest wine for thousands of years.
The wine industry in Lebanon is as old as the country itself, with a history of 6,000 years.
This industry has shaped our history to the point where Lebanon became the first non-European country to be included in the European cultural routes.
From harvest through pressing, fermentation, and aging in barrels and bottles, we gain more from a grape berry than you can imagine creating the most exquisite wines.
This wine industry enhances tourism because each region has its wineries, offering a tourist and economic experience.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lebanon has officially registered 64 wineries.
These wineries have become a destination for tourists to learn about the world of winemaking and to engage in wine tasting.
In addition to tourism, this red gold revitalizes the economy with an oxygen boost and a fresh perspective.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, it generates a financial return ranging between $28 million and $36 million annually through the export of 9 to 10 million bottles to 44 countries around the world.
So, Lebanese wine brightens our lives between history, tourism, tasting, and economy.
Our gatherings are never complete without a glass of Lebanese wine. Cheers!
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Wine
