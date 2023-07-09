News
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09 | 10:43
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
Many people have lost hope in Lebanon's reform. Many consider that the Lebanese need a shock or a major revolution, as they still pay the price for the failure of the ruling class, their interests, and divisions.
However, "rescue is still possible," according to the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Negotiating Team with the International Monetary Fund, Saadeh Al-Shami.
He has identified three priorities:
1. First, improving citizens' living standards through an economic recovery program and reforming institutions related to recovery, starting with the Central Bank of Lebanon, followed by the Ministry of Finance, the Civil Service Council, the Central Inspection, and others. With each reform in these institutions, there will gradually be a transformative pattern.
2. The second priority is the independence of the judiciary, which plays a crucial role in accountability.
3. The third priority is enhancing governance and combating corruption, for example, by implementing a digital transformation strategy to improve transparency in the public sector.
Achieving these goals is undoubtedly a challenging process, according to Al-Shami. However, it is not impossible if there is the will and determination.
Meanwhile, Lebanon is searching for a will to rise from below zero while neighboring countries have made progress thanks to their determination and planning. For instance, Dubai is the most advanced city in infrastructure, security, and the fastest-growing international trade. It is launching a 10-year plan to double its economy and become one of the top three economies in the world.
Similarly, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and other countries are designing, planning, and implementing strategies, making advancements in infrastructure, and attracting global economies.
Additionally, Saudi Arabia achieved the fastest growth among the world's largest economies last year. Today, it is leading the process of change in the region thanks to implementing its Vision 2030. Its plan is based on three goals:
- Achieving a society where every citizen lives happily with access to world-class education and healthcare.
- Achieving a prosperous economy that provides opportunities for all and prepares for future jobs.
- Building an ambitious nation with efficient governance under an effective and transparent government.
In Lebanon, many plans do exist... but without implementation and leadership.
