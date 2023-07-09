News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09 | 11:58
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
The Central Bank of Lebanon's governance remains unresolved and hanging by a thread.
The file was discussed in a behind-the-scenes meeting between the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, but no conclusive outcome was reached.
Several scenarios are being considered, including the possibility of extending Riad Salameh's term through a decision issued by the Minister of Finance.
This proposal, favored by PM Mikati, is not endorsed by Speaker Berri.
Sources from the Ministry of Finance believed that any decision regarding an administrative extension for Salameh requires discussion within the Council of Ministers.
However, close sources to the Prime Minister confirmed that the government has not yet taken any decision regarding the governance of the Central Bank.
These sources emphasized that Mikati will not take any step that could lead to further division among the Lebanese people.
But will the caretaker government convene for this purpose, and who will ensure the quorum?
Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Breaking Headlines
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Breaking Headlines
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Press Highlights
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
