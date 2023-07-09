Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09 | 11:58
High views
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon&#39;s Central Bank file
0min
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

The Central Bank of Lebanon's governance remains unresolved and hanging by a thread.

The file was discussed in a behind-the-scenes meeting between the Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, but no conclusive outcome was reached.

Several scenarios are being considered, including the possibility of extending Riad Salameh's term through a decision issued by the Minister of Finance.

This proposal, favored by PM Mikati, is not endorsed by Speaker Berri.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance believed that any decision regarding an administrative extension for Salameh requires discussion within the Council of Ministers.

However, close sources to the Prime Minister confirmed that the government has not yet taken any decision regarding the governance of the Central Bank.

These sources emphasized that Mikati will not take any step that could lead to further division among the Lebanese people.

But will the caretaker government convene for this purpose, and who will ensure the quorum?

