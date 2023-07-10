Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10 | 11:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power

Gulf countries have been following a policy of openness towards major global powers.

After their engagements with China and the United States in Riyadh, today, Gulf States find themselves in Russia.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes six Arab countries: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

However, this meeting took place within the framework of the sixth ministerial dialogue between Russia and the GCC, aiming to expand cooperation, focusing on trade and economic collaboration.

Additionally, the trade exchange between Russia and the Gulf countries has reached $11 billion, according to Lavrov.

Furthermore, several important topics were discussed between Russia and the Gulf countries, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Gulf States, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are playing a mediating role in resolving the war between Moscow and Kyiv. The Palestinian issue also was a sensitive topic in these discussions.

Lavrov agreed with the Gulf countries on the importance of accelerating a resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Moreover, the ministers addressed the Yemeni and Syrian crises. Lavrov announced that detailed discussions were held regarding Syria, emphasizing the need for reconstruction in the country. The ministers also touched upon the Gulf-Iranian relations.

Therefore, this meeting indicates that the Gulf States maintain a united stance with their international partners.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Gulf States

Russia

Cooperation

Power

LBCI Next
From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-03

China seeks to expand cooperation with Russian navy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:19

HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Six dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: Governor

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Zelensky visits the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea as a symbol of resistance against Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:45

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-22

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:45

Unraveling the Central Bank puzzle: Debating responsibilities and reshaping stability in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:29

Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More