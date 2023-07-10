Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power

Gulf countries have been following a policy of openness towards major global powers.



After their engagements with China and the United States in Riyadh, today, Gulf States find themselves in Russia.



In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes six Arab countries: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.



However, this meeting took place within the framework of the sixth ministerial dialogue between Russia and the GCC, aiming to expand cooperation, focusing on trade and economic collaboration.



Additionally, the trade exchange between Russia and the Gulf countries has reached $11 billion, according to Lavrov.



Furthermore, several important topics were discussed between Russia and the Gulf countries, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Gulf States, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are playing a mediating role in resolving the war between Moscow and Kyiv. The Palestinian issue also was a sensitive topic in these discussions.



Lavrov agreed with the Gulf countries on the importance of accelerating a resolution to the Palestinian issue.



Moreover, the ministers addressed the Yemeni and Syrian crises. Lavrov announced that detailed discussions were held regarding Syria, emphasizing the need for reconstruction in the country. The ministers also touched upon the Gulf-Iranian relations.



Therefore, this meeting indicates that the Gulf States maintain a united stance with their international partners.