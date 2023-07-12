News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has embarked on his first African tour in 11 years as part of Tehran's efforts to garner diplomatic support and mitigate the effects of international isolation and sanctions.
From reconciling with Saudi Arabia to a tour in Latin America, joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and expanding ties with African countries, Tehran is at the peak of its endeavors to rally diplomatic support and compensate for the impact of sanctions.
President Raisi commenced his tour in Kenya, where he held talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, followed by visits to Uganda and Zimbabwe.
However, President Raisi received a warm official reception and engaged in meetings that culminated in the signing significant bilateral cooperation agreements between Iran and Kenya.
Accompanied by a delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and several prominent business people, President Raisi announced ahead of his visit that Iran's share of the African economy is very minimal, amounting to only $1.2 billion. In contrast, Africa's total economy amounts to $1.2 trillion. He emphasized that there are excellent opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, described this Iranian tour as a new starting point that could enhance economic and trade relations with African nations.
Africa has become a diplomatic battleground where Western countries, Russia, China, and India, seek support for their respective agendas, especially after the Russian-Ukrainian war, which had a devastating economic impact on the African continent.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Iranian
President
Ebrahim Raisi
Embark
First
African
Tour
Iran
Africa
Next
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-11
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
World News
2023-07-11
Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
Lebanese efforts to curb drug smuggling and resume Arab exports gain momentum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-11
Judge Aoun's trip to Brussels: Violation of ministerial Memo and questions about conference organizers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-02
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
0
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
Lebanon News
04:01
What Lebanon offered to Syrian refugees was not provided by any country in the world: Head of Maronite League states
0
World News
2023-07-06
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
World News
2023-07-06
Gold bars, weapons and wigs were found during a search of Prigozhin's house
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
3
Variety and Tech
02:40
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
Variety and Tech
02:40
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
6
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
7
Press Highlights
01:07
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
01:07
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
8
Press Highlights
02:07
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Press Highlights
02:07
Hezbollah-FPM dialogue: Dropping preconditions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More