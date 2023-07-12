Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has embarked on his first African tour in 11 years as part of Tehran's efforts to garner diplomatic support and mitigate the effects of international isolation and sanctions.



From reconciling with Saudi Arabia to a tour in Latin America, joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and expanding ties with African countries, Tehran is at the peak of its endeavors to rally diplomatic support and compensate for the impact of sanctions.



President Raisi commenced his tour in Kenya, where he held talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, followed by visits to Uganda and Zimbabwe.



However, President Raisi received a warm official reception and engaged in meetings that culminated in the signing significant bilateral cooperation agreements between Iran and Kenya.



Accompanied by a delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and several prominent business people, President Raisi announced ahead of his visit that Iran's share of the African economy is very minimal, amounting to only $1.2 billion. In contrast, Africa's total economy amounts to $1.2 trillion. He emphasized that there are excellent opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, described this Iranian tour as a new starting point that could enhance economic and trade relations with African nations.



Africa has become a diplomatic battleground where Western countries, Russia, China, and India, seek support for their respective agendas, especially after the Russian-Ukrainian war, which had a devastating economic impact on the African continent.