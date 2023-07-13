News
Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border
2023-07-13 | 10:57
According to security sources, the recent security incident in Al Boustane between Naqoura and the city of Tyre has ended, and the situation has returned to normal.
The measures taken by the Lebanese army, whether by the engineering regiment or the precautions in the surrounding areas, are considered routine procedures.
Peaceful conditions are evident along the borders. In locations like the Wazzani River opposite the town of Ghajar, locals are going about their lives as usual. The same holds for the town of Mari and extends to the Chebaa Farms.
However, on the Israeli side, there is a state of alert and anticipation for any movement. Army patrols comb the dirt roads adjacent to the Blue Line to ensure no security breaches.
While UNIFIL and the Lebanese army assert that the situation is under control, the stance of the US State Department has raised concerns.
A spokesperson expressed worry to LBCI about any violations of the Blue Line and their impact on the stability and security of both Israel and Lebanon. The spokesperson called on all parties to refrain from provocative acts undermining safety and security while urging Lebanon to work through UNIFIL to address such violations.
This was the field situation on Thursday.
According to LBCI’s sources, as for the issue of disputed border points with Israel, the Lebanese side previously identified the occupied points in a letter sent to the United Nations in January 2023. The letter demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Israeli enemy from the following areas within Lebanese territory:
- Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba.
- The outskirts of Mari, including part of the urban expansion of Ghajar (north of Ghajar).
- Areas where Lebanon has preserved on the Blue Line (currently 13 regions).
- Areas with continuous violations of the Blue Line (currently 17 regions).
Moreover, the Lebanese side reiterated that the Blue Line represents a withdrawal line, not a borderline. Lebanon maintains its reservations on this line in areas not aligned with international borders.
Regardless, even if security incidents recur in the disputed border areas, there is no cause for concern, as the situation remains under control.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Border
Peace
Prevail
Tranquility
Lebanese
Israel
Lebanon
