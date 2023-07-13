Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-13 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

On Monday, the First Deputy Governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, is set to launch consultations with political forces in the government and parliament.

The objective is to present a roadmap for overcoming the financial and monetary crisis, seeking their approval for a positive transition from one phase to another.

It is also not ruled out that Mansouri will continue communicating with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi.

The Banque du Liban (BDL) sources stated that Mansouri believes in the potential success of this step, as all parties have repeatedly expressed their determination to take measures and reforms to emerge from this situation since the beginning of the collapse.

In addition, these sources pointed out that Mansouri will strive to create a unified work team comprising the BDL, the government, and the parliament to address the decisions and laws that should be adopted.

However, the BDL sources noted a positive development regarding the understanding of the stance announced by the four deputies of the Governor.

With the impossibility of appointing a new governor, many responses have reached the deputies, acknowledging the validity of their demands for reforms if they want to remain in their positions after July 31st.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Financial

Crisis

Roadmap

First

Deputy

Central Bank

Governor

Engage

Crucial

Consultations

BDL

LBCI Next
July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-07

Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-04

Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-30

French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

From darkness to light: Iraq overcomes electricity crisis amidst scorching heat wave with Iranian gas swap

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

July's intense heatwave: Lebanon and Arab countries prepare for unprecedented highs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Telecommunications Ministry announces sole bidder as provisional winner for postal sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Biden nominates current Ambassador to Lebanon Shea for UN Ambassador Deputy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Say goodbye to Q2 and the crypto hacks, scams and rug pulls that came with it

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Navigating regional dynamics and international interests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's refugee crisis: Hindering Arab efforts and European obstruction in the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Border peace prevails: Tranquility along the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Displaced Minister slams European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More