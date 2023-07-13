Financial crisis roadmap: First Deputy Central Bank Governor engages in crucial consultations

On Monday, the First Deputy Governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, is set to launch consultations with political forces in the government and parliament.



The objective is to present a roadmap for overcoming the financial and monetary crisis, seeking their approval for a positive transition from one phase to another.



It is also not ruled out that Mansouri will continue communicating with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi.



The Banque du Liban (BDL) sources stated that Mansouri believes in the potential success of this step, as all parties have repeatedly expressed their determination to take measures and reforms to emerge from this situation since the beginning of the collapse.



In addition, these sources pointed out that Mansouri will strive to create a unified work team comprising the BDL, the government, and the parliament to address the decisions and laws that should be adopted.



However, the BDL sources noted a positive development regarding the understanding of the stance announced by the four deputies of the Governor.



With the impossibility of appointing a new governor, many responses have reached the deputies, acknowledging the validity of their demands for reforms if they want to remain in their positions after July 31st.