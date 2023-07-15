Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bab al-Hawa crossing suspended: Will Syrians receive timely aid?

In a significant development, the mechanism for aid deliveries from Turkey to opposition-held areas in northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa crossing has changed without Damascus' permission. This deliberate alteration marks a departure from the established procedure since 2014.

The change on the ground comes after the failure of the United Nations Security Council last Tuesday to agree on extending the mechanism. The deadlock resulted from Moscow, a Syrian ally, exercising its veto power to prevent the adoption of a resolution that would have extended the mechanism's operation.

However, the two conditions set by Damascus, which the United Nations deemed unacceptable, prompted the suspension of aid shipments. 

One of the conditions demanded that the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent supervise the aid distribution. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs considered this requirement incompatible with UN independence and impractical.

The other condition set by Syria was that the United Nations refrain from engaging with entities classified as terrorist organizations. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations and its partners emphasize non-interference and neutrality in delivering humanitarian aid.

As the United Nations continues to study Damascus' conditions, the use of the Bab al-Hawa crossing remains suspended until further notice. 

Will aid reach Syrians on time?

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Bab al-Hawa

Crossing

Suspended

Syrians

Receive

Timely

Aid

Syria

LBCI Next
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
ASEAN unites with global powers: Accelerating growth and resolving disputes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-14

Syria allows UN to use major aid crossing towards opposition control areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-12

Displaced Syrians fear that aid will be hindered after Russian veto

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

Qornet El Sawda tensions take a judicial turn: Municipality alleges pressure on real estate judge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
World News
14:47

Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More