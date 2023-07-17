From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From darkness to resurgence: Beirut&#39;s iconic nightlife comes back to life
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

Beirut's iconic waterfront district, once a vibrant hub filled with people seeking entertainment and nightlife, has drastically transformed over the past few years. 

However, from 2019 until now, the economic crisis and the devastating explosion of August 4, 2020, have cast a shadow over the area, plunging it into darkness and silence with minimal activity. 

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged, signaling the revival of life and the resounding beats of music in the streets of Beirut this summer. The city, whose vibrant spirit had diminished over the past three years, is now coming alive once again. 

The return of the lively atmosphere to this street coincided with the start of the nightlife again at this point, and with it, the sound of the music returned, the lights came back on, and the crowds of people dictated the streets.

This summer, the lovers of Beirut's nightlife were on a date with the reopening of six nightlife venues, some of which had already existed in the area. Still, it was forcibly closed due to the crisis and the explosion. Others are newcomers, adding a fresh touch to the neighborhood, each with its unique ambiance. 

The resurgence of Beirut's nightlife, the beating heart of Lebanon, would not have been possible without the determination of young people who love their country. 

They consciously decided to invest in their nation and its people, refusing to succumb to hardships and crises. 

Four of the six nightclubs have already become sought-after destinations for nightlife enthusiasts, including residents, expatriates, and tourists, seeking to create unforgettable memories in Lebanon. The preparations for the remaining two venues are in full swing, eagerly anticipating their upcoming openings. 

Beirut, we have missed you dearly. We yearned for nights that would be etched in our memories forever, spent in your enchanting establishments. We longed to see you illuminated again, just as you have always been—a shining star in the Middle East.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Beirut

Waterfront

Entertainment

Nightlife

Summer

LBCI Next
Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers
Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Lebanon's tourism takes off: Beirut Airport sees surge in flights, anticipates 1.8 Million arrivals

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-01

High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04

IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More