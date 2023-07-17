No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17 | 11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL&#39;s Governor&#39;s deputies participate in Parliament&#39;s discussions on economic measures

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

In the coming hours, a dialogue will take place in the Lebanese Parliament, specifically within the Administration and Justice Committee headed by MP Georges Adwan.

The governor's deputies and other committee members representing different political affiliations will discuss the laws that need to be passed by the Parliament.

The objective is to enable First Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri and the other three deputies to adopt a critical policy that can effectively address the exchange rate of the Lebanese lira against the US dollar.

The Banque du Liban (BDL) sources stated that the Parliament is responsible for determining the exchange rate system.

Based on legal and legitimate rules, it is expected that the authorities will act in accordance with this framework after July 31. Any action taken outside this framework would be considered a violation of the law, a scenario that the governor's deputies are not inclined to pursue.

The resignation issue was not addressed during the governor's deputies' meeting.

Their sources stated that resignation is not their objective now. Instead, they focus on exploring avenues for cooperation with all stakeholders to salvage the financial and monetary situation and devise strategies for confronting the crisis.

In this context, the sources affirmed that discussions between governor deputies' and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been ongoing for a month. These discussions resulted in a recommendation to adopt a global platform to address the exchange rate.

Currently, two options are being considered: Bloomberg or Reuters platforms.

However, the matter is still under review, and no final decision has been made.

