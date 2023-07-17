News
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
In a challenging situation for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a diplomatic transfers crisis has ignited political tensions.
Thirty diplomats with consular rank from the 2008 and 2019 cohorts have been unlucky in securing transfers to Lebanon's foreign missions since 2021 due to the ongoing financial crisis.
However, the appointment of these diplomats abroad implies the return of an equal number of consuls to Beirut. Currently, the number of consuls in Lebanese diplomatic missions reaches 43, a composition formed in a single cohort in 2018, further exacerbating the problem.
Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Secretary-General Hani Shmaytelli have drafted a proposal for the transfers, sparking a wave of objections among the 43 diplomats who have not completed their seven-year term abroad, the maximum period allowed by law in their positions.
These diplomats primarily object on three points:
- The summoning before completing the seven-year term, a precedent that has only occurred in disciplinary cases.
- The lack of a unified and transparent criterion adopted in the transfers.
- The inability to split the cohort itself, meaning diplomats from the 2018 cohort remain in their positions while others are brought back to Lebanon.
In contrast, sources close to the Foreign Minister affirmed his authority to recall diplomats before the expiration of their seven-year term, citing the exceptional circumstances following the decline in salaries for those attached to the administration in Beirut, equivalent to $70. Moreover, some have even hinted at resignations.
Nevertheless, the administrative dispute has not been devoid of political undertones, with strong objections from the Free Patriotic Movement.
They are dissatisfied with the Foreign Minister for preparing the proposal with the Secretary-General without returning to the administrative committee, which includes the Director of Political Affairs and the Director of Administrative Affairs.
Regarding the content, the FPM considered the transfers during the caretaker government to be unfavorable and called for a halt to diplomatic transfers.
In both 2018 and 2021, due to a decision issued by the Civil Service Board, it was considered that any transfers during the caretaker cabinet require exceptional approval from the President and the Prime Minister.
Government sources confirmed that the Foreign Minister is questioned about the decision on transfers, and any political attempt to hold the caretaker Prime Minister responsible is part of known campaigns, especially considering Bou Habib's affiliation with this group.
The draft proposal is currently with the Civil Service Board for review and opinions.
So, will it be accepted, or will alternative solutions be found, such as recalling economic attaches from abroad and appointing diplomats in their respective positions? The decision remains pending.
