News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18 | 13:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
The countdown has commenced for the end of the current governor's term at the Central Bank of Lebanon, prompting a series of consultations with its four deputies who are expected to assume their roles.
High-ranking officials, including ministers and lawmakers, are also engaging in crucial discussions to foster cooperation in implementing reforms and securing political backing for future endeavors.
The initial meeting took place with members of the Parliamentary Committee for Administration and Justice. Lebanon's central governor deputies emphasized that the first reform step should involve halting the Sayrafa exchange platform, which has been depleting reserves. Instead, they proposed the establishment of an alternative platform that minimizes central bank intervention and stabilizes exchange rates in the market. This reform aligns with the International Monetary Fund's requirements, albeit with repercussions on the value of the national currency.
Furthermore, the four deputies are advocating for legislation that allows them to tap into mandatory reserves, not for the purpose of interfering with Sayrafa but rather to support marginalized groups most affected by the soaring exchange rates.
However, members of Parliament requested detailed figures related to reserves, the extent of current central bank intervention, and the implications for exchange rates.
During the first consultative meeting, no decisions or agreements were reached, leaving further discussions scheduled for the following Thursday.
The deliberations aim to strike a delicate balance between implementing much-needed reforms, addressing the economic crisis, and ensuring the necessary political support for the upcoming period.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
BDL
Lebanese
Riad Salameh
Next
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
Lebanese expatriates boost Lebanon's tourism: Figures show significant contribution in 2022 and 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
World braces for intensifying heat waves: UN issues alarming warning
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Diplomatic transfers spark political fronts amid crisis at Foreign Affairs Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Aaqoura, where natural beauty meets architectural and cultural heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
03:32
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
Lebanon News
10:20
Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks
3
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
07:24
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
4
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
Lebanon News
08:27
Abu Samra questions Salameh and left him under investigation
5
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
6
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
Lebanon News
15:48
Unified Lebanese Position on the Return of Syrian Refugees to Their Country
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Lebanon News
06:52
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More