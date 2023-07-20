News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Following the expiration of Riad Salameh's term as the Governor of Banque du Liban (BDL) on July 31, his Deputy, Wassim Mansouri, and other deputies are faced with complicated options.
They must either continue the current monetary policies or attempt to implement a new approach, which could carry risks and criticism. Alternatively, they could resign, face the cabinet's rejection, face the realities, and all the negatives may be attached to their performance.
To avoid such a scenario, the deputies have presented a comprehensive preparatory financial and monetary plan to the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Justice.
They considered this plan the only way to achieve positive monetary and financial results and prevent further collapse, provided the Parliament and the government approve the proposed reform provisions.
The plan of the Governor's deputies comprises three main pillars:
1. Budget Revision
2. Enactment of capital controls laws, bank restructuring, addressing the financial gap, and deposit protection
3. Collaboration between the BDL, Parliament, and the Government to address the Sayrafa exchange platform issue, with discussions of a potential new platform.
The plan is expected to be implemented between the next August and November. It also calls for Parliament's approval for the government to borrow $200 million per month from the Central Bank of Lebanon for six months, totaling $1.2 billion, mainly to finance state expenses, including salaries and wages.
However, the situation in Lebanon today is far from favorable, and the lack of reforms since the beginning of the collapse has exacerbated the crisis and its complexities. The continued delay in electing a President has added to the severity of the situation, and there seems to be no end in sight for the impasse that Lebanon finds itself in.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
BDL
Deputies
Lebanon
Lebanese
Choices
Next
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
2023-07-19
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18
Countdown begins for the end of Lebanon's BDL governor's term
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-18
Lebanon's Central Governor deputies seek legislation for mandatory reserve usage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
0
World News
2023-07-19
Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation
World News
2023-07-19
Oman's mediation efforts and constructive dialogue with Iran: Fostering peace and cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-20
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
World News
2023-06-20
Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
06:53
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese passport ranks 93rd out of 103 in the 2023 Henley Passport Index
3
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
01:05
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
4
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
Sports News
04:54
Three dead in shooting on opening day of New Zealand Women's Soccer World Championships
5
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
Lebanon News
03:02
Two depositors storm Byblos Bank branch in Sin el-Fil
6
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
Lebanon News
05:23
Lebanese defend the last public beaches of encroachment
7
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:49
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More