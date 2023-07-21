Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

Following the burning of its embassy in Baghdad in protest against the desecration of the Quran by an Iraqi refugee in Stockholm, the Swedish Embassy in Beirut has taken precautions in response to Hezbollah's call for action in front of mosques.



Unusually, the embassy closed its offices on Friday, while the vicinity was heavily guarded by Lebanese security forces and the army, with the deployment of the infantry and intervention units. Military and security forces established a security cordon around the embassy and extended it to the ambassador's residence in the area.



However, the movement was limited to a group of peaceful youths.



Hezbollah was precise in directing the compass towards mosques to prevent street unrest. The party limited its actions to prayers, collective Quran recitations, and slogans defending the Quran from Beirut to the South.



Nevertheless, Hezbollah's official stance was unwavering, as their foreign relations official reiterated the call for the expulsion of Swedish ambassadors by all Arab governments.



Additionally, they demanded that the Lebanese government recall its ambassador from Sweden and expel the Swedish ambassador in Beirut.



Some Friday sermons in Sunni mosques focused on the same topic, criticizing the lack of condemnation from other sects. Notably, the calls for protests were confined to Hezbollah.