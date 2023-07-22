Airborne exploitation: How human trafficking routes have evolved in Lebanon

2023-07-22
Airborne exploitation: How human trafficking routes have evolved in Lebanon
2min
Airborne exploitation: How human trafficking routes have evolved in Lebanon

In Lebanon, human trafficking networks have adapted their methods, moving beyond land and sea routes to now include air travel.

A network operating from Lebanon stretches its tentacles towards South America and Europe, with its members scattered across various countries, especially in South America. At its helm is a Palestinian mastermind known as "Al-Nablusi."

The group's modus operandi for smuggling individuals into Europe is intriguing. The network books travel tickets for people through Beirut airport to destinations in South America, where they are provided with work permits. After a certain period, return tickets to Beirut are booked, with layovers in European countries.

Upon arrival at European airports, the intended victims are led into their desired country through political asylum claims.

This elaborate process costs $10,000 per person, half of the amount paid in Lebanon and the other half in South America.

Recently, information from the Interpol office in Madrid was passed on to the Beirut Interpol office, revealing the intricate details of this operation, with Spain being a part of its route.

Following a thorough investigation by the Central Investigation Department of the Lebanese Judicial Police, the mastermind's identity was identified, even though his associates abroad had initially provided a false name during interrogation.

Al-Nablusi has confessed to the trafficking of numerous individuals. In addition, authorities found 60 official documents in his possessions, revealing that these individuals were smuggled into Europe. The authenticity of these documents is yet to be verified.

These tales of death-dealing gangs involved in human trafficking continue, where the lives of innocent people are traded for wealth, luxury, and power while the fate of these victims remains uncertain.
 

