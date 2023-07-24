A meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Banque du Liban (BDL) deputies has postponed any potential announcement by at least 48 hours, hinting at a possible delay in holding a press conference and rumors of a resignation decision.



During the meeting, PM Mikati expressed his support for the plan presented by the BDL Governor's deputies to the Administration and Justice Committee. He noted that most of the plan aligns with the government's strategy.



Mikati requested the BDL Governor's deputies to give him space to explore a legal resolution through a government decision, which they would agree upon, paving the way for continuous state financing from reserves. The deputies agreed to this proposal and scheduled a second meeting for Wednesday or Thursday.



However, presidential sources did not delve into the meeting details but stated that discussions are ongoing.



On the other hand, sources familiar with the matter expressed hope that the caretaker PM would find a legal solution that allows the state to utilize reserves for financing.



Nonetheless, they emphasized that the BDL Governor's deputies, who had raised objections over the past three years to the continuous financing without legal basis, would not currently accept any doubtful or questionable legal exit strategy.