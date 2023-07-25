Erasing scars: LAU Medical Center's remarkable initiative for Beirut Port blast victims

Erasing scars: LAU Medical Center&#39;s remarkable initiative for Beirut Port blast victims
1min
Erasing scars: LAU Medical Center's remarkable initiative for Beirut Port blast victims

August 4 marked a tragic turning point in the lives of many Beirut residents when a devastating explosion at the city's port caused unimaginable loss and destruction.

Among those affected was Fadi, whose life was drastically altered by a head injury, while others were left with physical disabilities. The blast's aftermath left a haunting imprint on the surrounding community, with memories of that fateful day still vividly haunting the victims three years later.

However, LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital took a remarkable initiative as it has provided free treatment for blast victims, offering cutting-edge laser therapy courtesy of a generous donation from an Italian company.

This therapeutic laser treatment is a game-changer for those left with scars from the explosion.

Furthermore, victims now have the opportunity to reach out to the hospital and register their names, knowing that a dedicated committee will prioritize cases based on severity, with a firm commitment to treating everyone in need.

Despite the tragedy's lasting impact, the promise of continued efforts to heal and rebuild gives a glimmer of hope to those whose lives were forever changed on that fateful day.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
