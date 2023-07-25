Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues

In a significant political rendezvous, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, marking the occasion with the traditional "Marhaba Askari" salute used by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to greet Turkish soldiers.



This visit is characterized by its political significance and the development of bilateral relations, as confirmed by the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara to LBCI.



With the priority of the Palestinian issue on Turkey's agenda, the meeting comes months after President Erdogan's re-election, underlining Ankara's commitment to playing a role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Notably, this week also saw the anticipated visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Turkey postponed due to health issues.



Among the key issues for discussion on the Turkish-Palestinian agenda is the resolution of disputes between Fatah and Hamas in Palestine. Turkey's role in fostering Palestinian unity is not new, as the division hinders progress on the Palestinian front, as confirmed by the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara for LBCI.



Moreover, the Turkish presidency succeeded in bringing together a delegation from Hamas, led by Ismail Haniyeh, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on its soil, according to LBCI information.



Another pivotal matter expected to be discussed during the leaders' talks is the transfer of natural gas resources in the Israeli and Palestinian territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean to European markets through Turkey.



However, the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara confirmed that this matter was not previously discussed with the Turks.



As we await Netanyahu's visit to Turkey, the question arises: How will President Abbas' visit impact the Israeli-Palestinian escalation on one hand and Palestinian unity on the other?