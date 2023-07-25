Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues

In a significant political rendezvous, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, marking the occasion with the traditional "Marhaba Askari" salute used by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to greet Turkish soldiers.

This visit is characterized by its political significance and the development of bilateral relations, as confirmed by the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara to LBCI.

With the priority of the Palestinian issue on Turkey's agenda, the meeting comes months after President Erdogan's re-election, underlining Ankara's commitment to playing a role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Notably, this week also saw the anticipated visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Turkey postponed due to health issues.

Among the key issues for discussion on the Turkish-Palestinian agenda is the resolution of disputes between Fatah and Hamas in Palestine. Turkey's role in fostering Palestinian unity is not new, as the division hinders progress on the Palestinian front, as confirmed by the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara for LBCI.

Moreover, the Turkish presidency succeeded in bringing together a delegation from Hamas, led by Ismail Haniyeh, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on its soil, according to LBCI information.

Another pivotal matter expected to be discussed during the leaders' talks is the transfer of natural gas resources in the Israeli and Palestinian territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean to European markets through Turkey. 

However, the Palestinian ambassador to Ankara confirmed that this matter was not previously discussed with the Turks.

As we await Netanyahu's visit to Turkey, the question arises: How will President Abbas' visit impact the Israeli-Palestinian escalation on one hand and Palestinian unity on the other?

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Turkey

Palestine

Israeli

President

Erdogan

Issues

Conflict

Discussions

LBCI Next
Erasing scars: LAU Medical Center's remarkable initiative for Beirut Port blast victims
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign investment and defense agreements during Erdogan visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-12

Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-10

Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-02

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Erasing scars: LAU Medical Center's remarkable initiative for Beirut Port blast victims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24

In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-24

Cracking down on illicit pharmaceuticals: Lebanon's pharmacies face scrutiny

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More