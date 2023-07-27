Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Thursday with the deputies of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wissam Mansouri, Bashir Yaqdhan, Salim Shahin, and Alexandre Moradian.



During the meeting, they reviewed the outcomes of the previous two meetings held to discuss the post-term of the Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh.



The Caretaker Prime Minister emphasized that the current stage requires everyone's cooperation to preserve relative financial and monetary stability and avoid any disturbances. He stressed that a national responsibility rests on all of them if a new Governor is not appointed for the central bank.



He underscored that the concerns expressed by the deputies of the Governor in their recent statement are valid, and their proposed plan aligns with the government's plan.



The government will collaborate with the Parliament to approve the necessary legislation for the smooth functioning of institutions in this critical phase of Lebanon's history, following the provisions outlined in the monetary and credit law.



The deputies of the Governor confirmed that they are fulfilling their national and functional duties within the legal framework.

They emphasized that their statement intended to urge everyone to secure the legal and executive requirements to maintain the minimum stability that should not be compromised. They appreciated the response of the political forces in securing the necessary governmental, parliamentary, and legal measures.