Mikati Discusses BDL Governor's Post-Term with Deputies: Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-27 | 12:47
2
min
Mikati Discusses BDL Governor's Post-Term with Deputies: Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Stability
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Thursday with the deputies of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wissam Mansouri, Bashir Yaqdhan, Salim Shahin, and Alexandre Moradian.
During the meeting, they reviewed the outcomes of the previous two meetings held to discuss the post-term of the Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh.
The Caretaker Prime Minister emphasized that the current stage requires everyone's cooperation to preserve relative financial and monetary stability and avoid any disturbances. He stressed that a national responsibility rests on all of them if a new Governor is not appointed for the central bank.
He underscored that the concerns expressed by the deputies of the Governor in their recent statement are valid, and their proposed plan aligns with the government's plan.
The government will collaborate with the Parliament to approve the necessary legislation for the smooth functioning of institutions in this critical phase of Lebanon's history, following the provisions outlined in the monetary and credit law.
The deputies of the Governor confirmed that they are fulfilling their national and functional duties within the legal framework.
They emphasized that their statement intended to urge everyone to secure the legal and executive requirements to maintain the minimum stability that should not be compromised. They appreciated the response of the political forces in securing the necessary governmental, parliamentary, and legal measures.
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
06:48
Mikati has not succeeded yet in persuading BDL deputies to withdraw resignation
2023-07-27
Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
10:48
The Enigmatic Central Bank Leadership: Decisions Delayed and Speculations Abound
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
07:57
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
2023-03-13
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
12:14
The Story of Salameh: The Start of the Journey
09:47
Amidst Ministerial Boycott, Mikati Navigates Lebanon's Fiscal Turmoil
10:59
French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?
08:52
Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
07:50
Berri after meeting Le Drian: Breakthrough s occurred in presidential elections dossier
07:57
Cypriot Interior Minister pays official visit to Beirut over illegal immigration dossier
