News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28 | 11:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
The French Presidential Envoy departs Lebanon, leaving the field to internal players until September, who must agree on a roadmap before his return.
The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, stirred political waters with his statements on Thursday, which has sparked debate and opened doors for interpretations, raising questions about potential trade-offs.
Bassil outlined the negotiating scope for achieving the presidential elections in his statements.
However, what is the stance of the Amal-Hezbollah duo towards his proposition?
Insiders familiar with Hezbollah's stance claim that what Bassil publicly expressed was previously discussed in meetings with Hezbollah. Still, no concrete response was given.
It is worth noting that the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc had emphasized Hezbollah's commitment to its stance on the presidential elections.
As for the Amal Movement, its sources affirmed to LBCI that the issue of administrative decentralization is primarily discussed in the Parliament. They argued that the FPM rejects opening the debate on decentralization and its adoption.
According to these sources, Bassil's recent remarks indicate a political retreat, hinting he might be open to accepting Sleiman Frangieh as a presidential candidate.
If Bassil proposes decentralization as part of a presidential trade-off, the Lebanese Forces firmly reject the idea.
LF sources view decentralization as a stipulation within the Taif Agreement and insist that it must be adopted alongside the election of a new president, as it has become an urgent necessity. For them, decentralization should not be subject to any bargaining.
However, the Lebanese Forces and the Democratic Gathering's stances are almost alike, whose sources reject any trade-off that could take place in this context.
The Kataeb Party also supported implementing decentralization and electing a president. They emphasize their opposition to any trade-offs, blaming such practices for the country's current state. Any potential deal would not concern them.
On the other hand, Change MPs believe decentralization is already stipulated in the Taif Agreement and does not require new legislation. Their sources reported to LBCI that they assert that their demand for decentralization remains consistent daily.
Nevertheless, they question whether this implies they will endorse Frangieh's candidacy.
Given these dynamics, will decentralization become a topic of indirect negotiations between Lebanese factions until Jean-Yves Le Drian's return to Beirut in September, laying the groundwork for its official consideration in the presidential phase?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Decentralization
Dilemma
FPM
Gebran Bassil
Statements
Stir
Political
Lebanon
Next
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
Mikati Discusses BDL Governor's Post-Term with Deputies: Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
2023-07-26
Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Building a stronger Lebanon: UN Coordinator affirms support for political reforms
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Building a stronger Lebanon: UN Coordinator affirms support for political reforms
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Wheat crisis in Bekaa: Farmers face tough wheat storage decisions
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Wheat crisis in Bekaa: Farmers face tough wheat storage decisions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More