US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28 | 12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
Despite the acknowledgment by the US that the path to normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is lengthy, American efforts in this regard have not ceased.
The latest development in this diplomatic push was a meeting in Jeddah between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Both the Saudi and American statements did not explicitly address the issue of normalizing relations between Tel Aviv and Riyadh.
The Saudi statement merely mentioned that the two sides discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, in addition to reviewing mutual regional and international interest developments.
According to the US statement, the two sides discussed initiatives to promote a shared vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region.
However, according to an unnamed US official who spoke to Reuters, progress on the Yemeni conflict and a potential normalization agreement with Israel were also discussed during the meeting.
Will the US efforts succeed in pushing Riyadh towards this option?
Indeed, the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries will not happen without concessions.
According to the New York Times, Saudi Arabia has demands to normalize relations with Israel, including:
- A treaty that would obligate the US to defend Saudi Arabia if it comes under attack, possibly from Iran.
- A civilian nuclear program overseen by the Americans.
- Allowing Saudi Arabia to purchase advanced American weaponry, such as anti-ballistic missile defense systems.
On the other hand, Washington also has demands, which include:
- Ending the fighting in Yemen.
- Providing a significant and unprecedented aid package to Palestinian institutions in the West Bank.
- Imposing significant restrictions on Saudi Arabia's relations with China.
In conclusion, will Saudi Arabia say yes to Israel and abandon its historical stance of no normalization without establishing a Palestinian state according to the Arab Peace Initiative?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
US
Saudi Arabia
Relations
Embrace
Change
Historical
Stance
Normalization
Efforts
Israel
